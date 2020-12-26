iHuman (NYSE:IH) Now Covered by National Securities

Investment analysts at National Securities began coverage on shares of iHuman (NYSE:IH) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target on the stock. National Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IH stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.86. iHuman has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.