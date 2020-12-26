indaHash Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $633,132.82 and approximately $1,815.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One indaHash token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, indaHash has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00042211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00033264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00292175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015415 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001835 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash (CRYPTO:IDH) is a token. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for indaHash is indahash.com

Buying and Selling indaHash

