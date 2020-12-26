Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.29. 96,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.20. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

