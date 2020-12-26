Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $188.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $199.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 143.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 47.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

