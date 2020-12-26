Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.81% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $228,966.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $117,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,297.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $6.58 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display system in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

