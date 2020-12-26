Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.05. 1,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJAN. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth $2,901,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

