Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $64,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UAVS stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

