Insider Selling: Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Director Sells C$26,400.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Director Gary Robert Moore sold 30,000 shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at C$206,800.
Shares of TSE:FVL opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 38.95 and a quick ratio of 38.20. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$1.95.
