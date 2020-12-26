Insider Selling: Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Director Sells C$26,400.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Director Gary Robert Moore sold 30,000 shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at C$206,800.

Shares of TSE:FVL opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 38.95 and a quick ratio of 38.20. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$1.95.

Get Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) alerts:

About Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.