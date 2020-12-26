Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $214,500.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,374.80.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

