Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $836,208.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $836,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,502,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,793,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $316,240.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $846,280.16.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $833,608.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $435,861.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $757,728.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $765,360.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $797,700.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,782,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

