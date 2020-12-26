Insider Selling: OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Director Sells $13,075.92 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Director Alfred D. Kingsley sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $13,075.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 193,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

