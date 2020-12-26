Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $52,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $42,126.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $53,166.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $121.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Barclays started coverage on Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reduced their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Palomar by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $11,614,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Palomar by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

