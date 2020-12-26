Insider Selling: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider Sells $104,217.60 in Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLCA opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $527.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLCA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

