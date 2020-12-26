Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Sells 13,622 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

