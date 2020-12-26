Insights Network One Day Volume Reaches $527.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $527.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00041559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00284299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

