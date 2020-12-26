InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 222,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

