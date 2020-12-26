Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Intelsat alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTEQ. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Intelsat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTEQ opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.82. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $489.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intelsat will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intelsat (INTEQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.