Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,759 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Intersect ENT worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $752.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XENT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.