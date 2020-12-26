Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $383.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $389.00.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $381.16 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $383.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,318,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

