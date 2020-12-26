Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $362.00

Shares of Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 362 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 358.53 ($4.68), with a volume of 3274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.61).

The company has a market capitalization of £235.66 million and a PE ratio of 207.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L)’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

