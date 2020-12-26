Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,159 call options on the company. This is an increase of 290% compared to the average daily volume of 1,580 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $52.33.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Weibo by 14.2% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,356,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Perseverance Asset Management International boosted its stake in Weibo by 21.8% in the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 262,461 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 12.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

