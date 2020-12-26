Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Tops $0.15 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $18.20 million and $14,867.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00131880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.00649012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00159271 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00345899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00094107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00057911 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,223,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

