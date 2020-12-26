IOTA Price Down 12.2% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $809.78 million and $21.06 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00095751 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

