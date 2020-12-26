iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) Trading Up 0.5%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.25 and last traded at $67.25. Approximately 83 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.