iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) Trading Up 0.5%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.25 and last traded at $67.25. Approximately 83 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit