IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $175.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

