iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.90

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and traded as high as $29.79. iShares MSCI Chile ETF shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 75,098 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit