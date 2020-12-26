iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.90

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and traded as high as $29.79. iShares MSCI Chile ETF shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 75,098 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.