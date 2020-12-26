Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives $28.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $223.07 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

