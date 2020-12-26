Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $446.63 million, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.39. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $26.37.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 994,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
