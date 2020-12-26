Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $446.63 million, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.39. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 994,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

