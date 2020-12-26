James Bramwell Sells 10,020 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,223.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,332,000 after purchasing an additional 994,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.