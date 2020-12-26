James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of JRVR opened at $48.87 on Friday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in James River Group by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

