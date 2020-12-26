Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 431.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 38.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 31.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 627,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.72 million, a P/E ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

