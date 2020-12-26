Jane Street Group LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of InfuSystem worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 175,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth $788,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.68.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 64,745 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $773,702.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,507.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 9,094 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $155,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,643 shares of company stock worth $2,132,223.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.