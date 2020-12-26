Jane Street Group LLC Invests $165,000 in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electromed by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 131,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Electromed by 77.6% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 208,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Electromed by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 77,737 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELMD. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

