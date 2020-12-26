Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $198,000 Investment in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Haynes International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 82.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 241.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Haynes International by 213.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Haynes International by 146.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 13.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

HAYN stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.41 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

HAYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

