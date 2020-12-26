Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 47,704 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,704 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.59. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

