JD Coin Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, JD Coin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $140,132.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00130238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00636582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00157288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00342069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00092729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00056825 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.