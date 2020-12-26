Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE:MT opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $140,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

