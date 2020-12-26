JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) a €5.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TKA. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.25 ($9.71) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.33 ($8.62).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

TKA stock opened at €8.21 ($9.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.87 and a 200-day moving average of €5.88. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.