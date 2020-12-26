JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,457 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $273.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.52 and a 200-day moving average of $197.20. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $282.11. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

