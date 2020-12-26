JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,520 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDLS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $350.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

