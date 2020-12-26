JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Helios Technologies worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

