JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 139.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $41.58 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88.

