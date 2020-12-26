JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 139.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

FNCL stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

