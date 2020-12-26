JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 151.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 785,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 228.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 110,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,880.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 601,866 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ODT stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $664.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ODT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

