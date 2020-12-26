JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,107,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

SPMB opened at $26.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

