JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,973 Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Golden Star Resources worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of GSS opened at $3.82 on Friday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

