JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 63,671 Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 214,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,332 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,042.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.

HYLB stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

