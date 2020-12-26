Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $6.20. Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 148,406 shares.

JE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The firm has a market cap of C$297.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.24.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$649.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

