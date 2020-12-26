JUST Stablecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $286,928.00 (USDJ)

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on major exchanges. JUST Stablecoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00130944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00641550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00158142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00343244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00093569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00057687 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.