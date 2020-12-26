JustBet Market Cap Reaches $149,851.84 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 34.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $149,851.84 and $116.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00132497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00650065 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00160017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00346358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00094171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00057996 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

